NPP will present 2024 manifesto latest by June – Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: Asaase News

The communications director for the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 election campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said the party will present its 2024 manifesto to Ghanaians by June this year.



Miracles Aboagye said the manifesto committee is going to be guided by the mission of the presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Miracles Aboagye said, “What is crucial is that each and everyone that has been nominated by the flagbearer has specific skills and expertise to be able to help shape these policies for the various sectors.”



“In about 60 days (two months) it [the various manifesto sub-committees] should be shaping up and we should be expecting the NPP’s manifesto in about three months time.” he said.



“The manifesto committee is going to be guided by the mission of the vice-president and he is quite, they should have extensive stakeholder engagement about what the plan is and get inputs and feedbacks from all stakeholders to ensure that we come up with a manifesto that is widely accepted and people can align with,” Miracles Aboagye added.



The 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has constituted a team that will work on the party’s manifesto.



The committee has been tasked to carry out a thorough review of the party’s previous manifestos from the 2016 and 2020 elections.



The 2024 manifesto committee will be chaired by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the vice chairman and Evron Hughes as the secretary.