NPP will remain the running party forever if we win this elections – Napo

Politics of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's Vice Presidential Candidate, has stated that if the party wins the 2024 election, it will continue to lead Ghana for years to come.



Speaking in Kumasi, he predicted that after Dr. Bawumia’s presidency, another NPP government would follow, ensuring the party's long-term dominance.



Dr. Prempeh emphasized the importance of the 2024 election, calling it the "mother of all elections" and key to solidifying the NPP’s rule while sidelining opposition parties like the NDC.



He joined a health walk in Manhyia South to rally support ahead of the December 7 polls.