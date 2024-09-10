You are here: HomeNews2024 09 10Article 1979597

NPP will retain Yendi seat with a 60,000 vote margin – Farouk Aliu Mahama assures

Yendi MP, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has pledged to secure the Yendi seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a 60,000-vote margin.

Highlighting significant development in the constituency, he emphasized his "New Yendi City" vision, citing various projects since becoming MP.

Speaking after submitting his nomination at the Electoral Commission office, he urged voters to support him and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the December elections for continued progress.

He called for a united, respectful campaign, encouraging door-to-door efforts to help the NPP win the presidency and "break the eight."

