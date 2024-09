Politics of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, announced their goal to retire John Dramani Mahama from politics after the 2024 elections.



Speaking at a gathering in Accra, he expressed confidence in a decisive victory for the NPP and urged party members to vigorously campaign.