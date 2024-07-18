NPP will reveal 2024 victory margin by October – Sammi Awuku

Politics of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Former National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has expressed confidence that the NPP will win the 2024 elections but stated they will reveal their projected victory margin by October 2024.



Awuku criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for providing inconsistent victory margins, with estimates from NDC officials ranging from 57.3% to 52%.



He emphasized that the NPP’s strategy and campaign on substantive issues will lead to their victory, dismissing claims of attempted rigging.



Awuku highlighted that the 2024 election will be a choice between hope and hopelessness, with the NPP presenting a more promising future for the youth.