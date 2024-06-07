You are here: HomeNews2024 06 07Article 1947611

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: mynewsgh.com

NPP will win majority seats in 2024 Parliamentary election – Kodua

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Justin Frimpong Kodua Justin Frimpong Kodua

Justin Kodua, NPP's General Secretary, is confident that the party will secure a majority in parliament after the 2024 elections.

He attributed this to the fair and transparent process of selecting parliamentary candidates, which pleased the people.

Kodua believed that listening to the people's needs and dealing fairly with aspirants has resolved potential issues, making it easier to sell the candidates to the electorate.

He expressed optimism that the party's arrangements will lead to winning a majority of seats in the next parliament.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment