NPP won’t kowtow to intimidation on December 7 – Justin Kodua

Justin Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the party will not be intimidated by any political group and is committed to ensuring peaceful elections.

He stressed the importance of all parties signing a peace accord.

In a meeting with the National Peace Council, Kodua discussed recent political tensions and emphasized the need for continued peace efforts.

Alhaji Bin Salih Mauvi, Chairman of the Committee, commended both the NPP and NDC for disbanding vigilante groups but urged further action to maintain peace and address inflammatory rhetoric in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

