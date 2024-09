Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is organizing a street walk in Accra to rally support ahead of the 2024 elections.



Led by National Youth Organizer Salam Mustapha, the event, titled “Walk for Bold Solutions,” aims to energize the party base in the Greater Accra region.



Starting at Obra Spot and ending at Mantse Agbona, the walk will feature speeches from prominent party leaders.