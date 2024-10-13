You are here: HomeNews2024 10 13Article 1993190

NPRA donates GHS30k to support street children

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has donated GHS 30,000 to support street children in Ghana, benefiting two NGOs: The Father Andrew Campbell Foundation for Street Children and the Cronof Family Foundation.

This contribution aligns with NPRA’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalized communities.

CEO John Kwaning Mbroh emphasized that the donation will enhance care for street children facing poverty, exploitation, and limited access to education and healthcare.

The funds will enable the NGOs to expand their services, reinforcing the importance of community partnerships in addressing social issues.

