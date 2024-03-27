NRSA and MTTD collaborate to curb drunk driving ahead of Easter

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) have announced joint efforts to prevent drivers from consuming alcohol before embarking on journeys.



This initiative aims to reduce the high rate of road accidents, especially with the Easter season approaching.



According to a JoyNews report, Henry Asomani, Deputy Director for the Public Investment Development Unit at NRSA, emphasized the importance of vigilance during festive periods, when over-speeding and drunk driving are common.



He noted that road accidents and instances of drunk driving typically increase during festival periods, necessitating measures to prevent such occurrences.



As part of these efforts, officers will be deployed to various transport stations to conduct pre-trip inspections and ensure drivers have not consumed alcohol before departure.



Additionally, inspection checkpoints will be set up for privately owned vehicles traveling long distances.