NRSA calls for cooperation from transport operators in digitalisation effort

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged commercial road transport operators to cooperate with the authority to ensure the successful implementation of the electronic registration (e-registration) of road transport service providers by next month.



During an engagement with 47 commercial road transport operators in the country, the acting Director-General of the NRSA, David Osafo Adonteng, praised some of the transport service providers for already automating their systems ahead of the authority's digitalisation exercise.



The purpose of the engagement held in Accra last Thursday was to raise awareness among transport service providers regarding the exercise and provide them with details of the components and benefits of the exercise to the sector and the economy in general.



TransportGhana, which was launched last month, comprises eight features, including e-registration and licensing of transport operations, electronic ticketing and cashless systems, departure control, and roadside assistance, also known as the i-locator.



Other TransportGhana features include e-driver training monitoring, e-passenger manifest, e-vehicle tracking, citizen reporting, and road safety watch.



The initiative aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of commercial road transport services in the country and reduce road traffic casualties by at least 50 percent by 2030.



The NRSA launched the TransportGhana initiative last month as part of its mandate to sanitize the road transport sector.



According to the National Road Safety Regulation L.I. 2468 of 2022, the authority is required to initiate an e-registration exercise to bring together all road transport service providers through the TransportGhana initiative.



TransportGhana aims to transform commercial road transport services from manual to technology-based, relying on automation/digitalisation of commercial road transport.



The acting Director-General of the NRSA stated that the project is in line with the country’s road safety management and the government's policy to digitise all sectors of the national economy.



The operators in attendance included Intercity STC, Metro Mass Transit Limited, Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), and Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA).



Other operators in attendance were OA Transport Services, Great Imperial Transport Services, Concerned Transport, Royal VVIP, Tiger Transport, and Chisco Transport, Ghana.



