NRSA records 1,614 deaths, 9,947 injuries Jan-Aug

General News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

In the first eight months of this year, Ghana recorded 1,614 deaths and 9,947 injuries from 8,653 road crashes, compared to 1,442 deaths and 10,417 injuries in 9,327 crashes during the same period last year, according to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).



This represents a 7.23% decrease in crashes but an 11.93% increase in fatalities.



The main causes of these accidents were speeding, improper overtaking, and driver fatigue.



The NRSA urged stronger collaboration among stakeholders and called on political parties to adhere to road safety regulations during the upcoming elections to prevent further tragedies.