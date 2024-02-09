NRSA urges precaution in road usage amid current weather conditions

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has issued a call for increased precautions in road usage to avert accidents. This is in response to the current shift in weather patterns marked by dry and dusty winds.



Emphasizing the reduced visibility caused by dust in the air during such weather conditions, the NRSA stressed the need for heightened awareness to prevent crashes. Motorists have been advised to adjust their driving behavior by slowing down, maintaining caution, and using headlights and fog lights for improved visibility.



“Use the headlights and fog lights if necessary to improve visibility; avoid sudden breaks or acceleration; take note of traffic and construction signs; use the right edge of the road as a guide; keep windows and mirrors clean; avoid excessive speeding and avoid unnecessary overtaking.”



The authority also recommended measures like keeping a safe distance, adhering to traffic signs, and utilizing advance warning triangles. Additionally, pedestrians were urged to wear reflective clothing, and owners of broken-down vehicles were reminded to promptly remove them from the roads.



“Drivers are also advised to practice the use of advance warning triangles and place them at a distance not less than 45 meters away from the vehicle; pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing to improve visibility to reduce the risk of getting knocked down by a vehicle; owners of broken-down vehicles must ensure their vehicles are towed from the roads within the stipulated time and pedestrians are also urged to be cautious while walking along the road during this season,” NRSA stated.