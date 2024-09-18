NSA boss lauds Veep for digitalisation agenda

Politics of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his efforts in driving digitalisation across Ghana’s public sector.



Antwi highlighted how digital initiatives under Bawumia’s leadership have improved NSA operations and efficiency, including biometric systems and digital payment platforms.



He noted significant advancements such as the ‘Flare’ platform for school list submissions and the Ghana Pay system for personnel allowances, which have enhanced transparency and streamlined processes.



Antwi encouraged other sectors to embrace digital transformation for better service delivery and development.