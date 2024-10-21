NSMQ24: St. John’s School books quarter-final spot in nail-biting showdown, edges OKUAS by a point

General News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh





The one-eighth stage of the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz featured an intense showdown between St. John’s School, Okuapemman Senior High School, and St.



John’s Grammar School. St. John’s School triumphed with 44 points, narrowly defeating Okuapemman SHS, which finished with 43 points, while St. John’s Grammar School scored 37 points.



The competition saw Okuapemman take an early lead, but St. John’s School made a strong comeback, culminating in a thrilling finish.



Despite their valiant efforts, Okuapemman and St. John’s Grammar were eliminated.



St. John’s School now advances to the quarter-finals of the quiz.