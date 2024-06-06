NSS and KNUST to strengthen collaboration through new strategic initiative

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Service Scheme (NSS) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are set to bolster their partnership through a new strategic initiative.



In a statement from KNUST, it was announced that Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Executive Director of NSS, shared this development during a courtesy call on Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor, at the University Council Chamber. Mr. Antwi acknowledged the longstanding relationship between NSS and KNUST, noting the mutual benefits derived over the years.



He emphasized the need to deepen this collaboration by identifying areas for improvement and providing additional support. One key proposal is the establishment of a dedicated NSS office on the KNUST campus to address logistical challenges currently faced by NSS personnel, who have to leave their duties to visit district offices to submit evaluation forms.



“The new office will streamline administrative processes, facilitate timely allowance disbursements, and enable better planning by accurately forecasting the number of graduates ready for service, thereby reducing skills mismatches,” he stated.



Mr. Antwi also expressed interest in collaborating with KNUST on research and data analysis to understand the evolving demands of various industries, ensuring that the training and deployment of National Service Personnel align with market needs. He proposed formalizing the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), covering fields such as Agricultural Engineering, Sports Science, Business, and Accounting.



Mr. Prince Kankam Boadu, Ashanti Regional NSS Director, who accompanied Mr. Antwi, commended KNUST for its exemplary organization of a recent orientation program for National Service Personnel, which saw a significant turnout at the Great Hall.



During the visit, the NSS leaders presented the National Service Policy (2024-2034) to the Vice-Chancellor. Professor Dickson praised the NSS for its vital role within the university framework and encouraged close collaboration in drafting the proposed MoU to ensure a seamless transition and effective implementation of the initiatives. She reaffirmed KNUST’s commitment to supporting NSS in enhancing their systems and providing essential support to graduates.



Also present at the meeting were Professor Christian Agyare, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, KNUST, and Mr. Andrew Kwasi Boateng, Registrar of KNUST.