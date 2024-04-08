NSS announces payment of January 2024 allowances

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the distribution of allowances to service personnel for the month of January 2024.



The scheme emphasized that eligible personnel would receive their allowances through E-Zwich at their designated banks nationwide.



The delay in the disbursement of allowances had been a cause of concern among service personnel, but the NSS expressed gratitude for their understanding during this period.



The NSS assured all personnel that the allowances for February and March 2024 have been processed and are expected to be disbursed promptly.



