NSS clarifies GH¢40 online enrolment activation fee for 2024/2025

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has clarified the GH¢40 fee required for prospective national service personnel to activate PIN codes for the 2024/2025 enrolment. This fee, which sparked public uproar following media reports, is not a new charge.

In a statement dated Friday, June 21, the NSS described the media publications as "twisted and skewed," clarifying that the GH¢40 fee

