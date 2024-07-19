You are here: HomeNews2024 07 19Article 1961495

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

NSS launches 6-month volunteer recruitment drive for graduates and unemployed youth

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

National Service Scheme (NSS) National Service Scheme (NSS)

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has initiated a recruitment drive for National Service graduates and unemployed youth to volunteer for six months. This decision was made in response to numerous applications from young people, aiming to combat youth unemployment.

In a statement released in Accra on Thursday, the NSS announced that the recruitment will target various sectors, including sanitation, teaching,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment