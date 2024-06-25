NSS saves GHc112 million through IT Infrastructure

General News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Service Scheme (NSS) in Ghana, under the leadership of Mr. Osei Asibbey Antwi, has reportedly saved the country over 122 million Ghana cedis.



This significant savings is attributed to the scheme's investment in robust Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.



The NSS has undergone a comprehensive IT infrastructure development over the past three years, leading to improved operations and cost savings.



The Corporate Affairs Director, Mr. Armstrong Esaah, praised the director for introducing innovations that have transformed the scheme, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness.



He affirmed the NSS's commitment to further improving its infrastructure to provide optimum service to its clients.