NSS urges Akufo-Addo to sign National Service Authority Bill into law

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to promptly approve the Ghana National Service Authority Bill 2024, aiming to grant the secretariat more autonomy and authority.



This call was made during the NSS policy launch on April 15, 2024.



Osei Assibey Antwi, the Executive Director of NSS, stressed the necessity of strengthening and resourcing the NSS to regulate personnel mobilization and deployment effectively. He urged President Akufo-Addo to support the bill, stating that it would enable the expansion of existing programs like the NSS teaching model and NSS MSME accounting age.



Antwi emphasized that passing the bill would elevate the NSS scheme, positioning it as one of the leading institutions in West Africa for deploying service personnel.



President Akufo-Addo, in response, encouraged stakeholders to rally behind the scheme, expressing confidence that with the implementation of the new policy document, the NSS would play a pivotal role in shaping Ghana's future and empowering its youth.



"These interventions will solidify the NSS scheme’s position as one of the best in the West African and African region for deploying service personnel. I urge stakeholders to support the scheme in achieving its objectives. Let us embrace the new changes, focus, and face of the NSS.



"I’m confident that with the implementation of this new policy document, the NSS scheme will play an even more vital role in shaping the future of our nation and empowering our youth to fulfil their potential," the President said.