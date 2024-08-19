You are here: HomeNews2024 08 19Article 1971362

NTC taking steps to recover embezzled funds -MD

The New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator, is pursuing the recovery of GH¢70,275 embezzled by former cashier Salomey Quarcoopome.

An Auditor-General's report revealed that Quarcoopome misappropriated over GH¢100,000 through fraudulent practices.

She has been dismissed and reported to the police.

NTC is also working to recover over GH¢8 million owed by 45 organizations, primarily government agencies, and has implemented a new credit management policy to expedite collections.

