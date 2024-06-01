NUGS: Government releases GHC25 million to pay student loans

General News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Asaase Radio

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has announced the release of GHC25 million by the government to settle outstanding student loans and payments for 58,617 teacher trainees.



President Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel commended the government for expediting these payments, following weeks of advocacy by NUGS.



The Student Loan Trust Fund will disburse GHC5 million immediately and the remaining GHC20 million in two weeks.



Teacher trainees have been cleared for payment, with GHC27 million ready to settle the first two months of their arrears.



NUGS also urged the Scholarship Secretariat to promptly pay stipends for Ghanaian students on government scholarships abroad to avoid future delays.