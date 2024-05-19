NUGS-UK inaugurates first female President

Diasporia News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Under the leadership of Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel, the 57th administration of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) continues to achieve significant milestones, empowering Ghanaian students globally.



Following the successful launch of NUGS-USA in February, the administration has announced the inauguration of NUGS-UK, marked by the historic appointment of Stephanie Ofori Prempeh as its first female President.



The online inauguration event was hosted by NUGS President Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel and Secretary for International Relations Joshua Nakpri.



This event saw the induction of the inaugural executive team for NUGS-UK, aiming to support and advocate for Ghanaian students in the UK.



Stephanie Ofori Prempeh, a graduate student in the UK and former SRC General Secretary of KNUST, was appointed President of NUGS-UK. Her leadership represents a significant step towards gender equality within the organization, highlighting the administration's commitment to promoting women's development.



Joining Stephanie in this pioneering team is Miracle Daniel Gavor as

General Secretary, Alexander Owusu Ansah as Secretary for Press, Her Lordship Anarfi as Secretary for Women’s Development, Prince Sarfo Boakye as Secretary for Programs & Projects, Solomon Kofi Antwi as Secretary for Finance, and Kwesi Christus as Secretary for International Relations.



This team is expected to bring new perspectives and innovative ideas to NUGS-UK.



Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel emphasized the importance of this launch, stating, “The launch of NUGS-UK is not just a milestone; it’s a movement towards greater unity and empowerment for Ghanaian students.



Our administration is committed to fostering environments where our students can excel both academically and personally.” His remarks underline the administration's dedication to creating supportive and inclusive environments for students.



Looking ahead, the 57th NUGS administration is committed to further expanding its international presence. Plans are already underway for establishing NUGS-France and NUGS-Canada, with announcements expected soon.



These efforts aim to ensure that Ghanaian students everywhere have access to robust support networks and opportunities for personal and professional growth, reflecting the broader objectives of NUGS under Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel’s leadership.