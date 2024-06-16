You are here: HomeNews2024 06 16Article 1951085

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

NaCCA adopts mathematics curriculum for PWDs in senior high schools

Reginald Quartey, acting director of Curriculum at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), hs announced a new inclusive curriculum for secondary education set to launch in October 2024.

This curriculum, focusing on inclusivity for students with disabilities, is being piloted in 33 schools.

It includes a specialized mathematics curriculum for visually impaired students and a national sign language curriculum.

Stakeholder engagements have been held to refine the curriculum.

Additionally, NaCCA plans to introduce a transcript system for comprehensive student assessment. The curriculum aims to promote Ghanaian values, critical thinking, and leadership skills among students.

