NaCCA adopts mathematics curriculum for PWDs in senior high schools

General News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Reginald Quartey, acting director of Curriculum at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), hs announced a new inclusive curriculum for secondary education set to launch in October 2024.



This curriculum, focusing on inclusivity for students with disabilities, is being piloted in 33 schools.



It includes a specialized mathematics curriculum for visually impaired students and a national sign language curriculum.



Stakeholder engagements have been held to refine the curriculum.



Additionally, NaCCA plans to introduce a transcript system for comprehensive student assessment. The curriculum aims to promote Ghanaian values, critical thinking, and leadership skills among students.