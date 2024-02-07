NaCCA introduces curriculum changes for SHS science students

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has announced a curriculum modification, announcing that Core Mathematics and Integrated Science will no longer be compulsory for Senior High School (SHS) students opting for scientific electives.



Professor Edward Appiah, the Director General of NaCCA, explained that this adjustment is part of the newly developed curriculum aimed at improving the educational system.



In an interview with JoyNews, he clarified that students pursuing science-related courses would not need these additional courses, as they already cover comprehensive science and mathematics topics.



The implementation of this change is anticipated to begin in the 2024–2025 school year.



Professor Appiah stated, "In the new curriculum, you will do Core Maths, which is additional Maths, and that is what the Pure Science students do. They won’t do any other Maths because what they are going to do is good enough for them to do their subjects."



He further highlighted that the new junior high school curriculum adequately covers science instruction, eliminating the need for redundancy in the SHS program.