Source: GNA

NaCCA seeks LI to clampdown on publishers of unapproved books

Reginald Quartey, acting head of curriculum development at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), has announced plans to clamp down on publishers and sellers of unapproved books nationwide.

NaCCA has submitted a Legislative Instrument (LI) to Parliament for legal backing.

Additionally, the Ghana Education Service (GES) is drafting a policy to regulate the use of tablets and mobile phones in senior high and technical schools.

The new curriculum, focused on Ghanaian values, is expected to be implemented in the next academic year.

