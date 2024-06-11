NaCCA unveils new SHS curriculum with 37 Subjects to promote flexibility, inclusivity

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has launched a new Senior High School curriculum with 37 subjects aimed at instilling national values and providing flexible, student-tailored education.



Reginald George Quartey, Acting Director of Curriculum Development at NaCCA, emphasized the curriculum's adaptability, enabling students to mix subjects from different streams.



While praised for its inclusivity, the new curriculum has raised concerns about infrastructure disparities, with GNAT's Upper East Chairperson, Ivy Betur Naaso, stressing the need for equal facilities to ensure all students benefit equally.