Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru I enthroned as Queenmother of Asere Amartse-We

Regional News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

There is a new Queenmother of Asere Amartse-We, named Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru I. She was installed during a grand durbar attended by many prominent figures, including the CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana and a representative of GT Bank.



According to a report by Graphic Onlie, the Queenmother is also the Head of Business Enablement at Stanbic Bank Ghana and Founder of the newly launched Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru I Foundation.



During the durbar, Naa ShikaFutru I highlighted the importance of the time-tested, rancor-free succession process bequeathed to them by their forebears, which is a great tribute to the far-sightedness and wisdom of their people.



“The time-tested, rancour-free succession process bequeathed to us in our custom and tradition is a great tribute to the far-sightedness and wisdom of our forebears and our people,”



She also launched the Girl Power Project under the initiative of the Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru I Foundation, which aims to dispel and overturn the old narrative of how poverty wears a woman’s face.



Naa ShikaFutru expressed concern about the pervasive poverty at the grassroots and the rise in crime and juvenile delinquency in society. She attributed this problem to the widespread youth unemployment, which requires well-articulated and structured youth development and empowerment programs with active support from the government at all levels to address them.



The Girl Power Project will adopt a holistic approach to create opportunities for girls, promote gender equality, build self-esteem, provide education and resources, and foster leadership skills among young girls.



The Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana expressed the bank’s commitment to extending its support and expertise to foster an environment conducive to Naa Amorkor’s success and the advancement of her aspirations.



“Together, we will continue to cultivate fruitful partnerships that uplift and empower our communities, ensuring a brighter future for our communities.



“We, therefore, stand with her as she introduces the Girl Power Project as it is the turn of Manye to bring such an intervention to her community.

We sincerely believe that its impact would go beyond the borders of Asere.

The bank would walk in step with her as many girls are empowered to meet the challenges of the new norm.”