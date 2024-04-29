Naa Andani urges politicians to avoid overpromising ahead of 2024 elections

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Naa Alhassan Andani, former CEO of Stanbic Bank and Pishegu Lana, has advised politicians against making extravagant promises in the lead-up to the 2024 general election.



Speaking at the 10th-anniversary launch of the Chartered Institute of Credit Management Ghana (CICMG) in Accra, he emphasized the need for realistic expectations to prevent excessive government spending and reduce debt burdens for economic sustainability.



Andani highlighted the pressure on politicians to overspend, both from citizens and their own ambitions.



He called for a shift towards identifying and prioritizing government expenditures, distinguishing between what the government should pay for and what citizens could afford. He stressed the importance of subsidy programs to manage costs effectively.



He also emphasized the need for digital transformation in credit management, advocating for efficient digital systems to enhance financial services.



Andani pointed out that digital transformation had changed how banking and financial services were delivered, urging the government to adopt effective digital systems for credit management in Ghana.



CICMG President Helen Cindy Clindy Obeng-Okon emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide to ensure access to financial products and services for everyone. She highlighted the role of digital financial services in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and promoting economic development.



During the anniversary celebrations, CICMG aimed to promote dialogue, share knowledge, and explore strategies for effective digital financial inclusion.



They also focused on enhancing financial literacy and education through digital technologies, particularly for SMEs, to drive economic growth and development.