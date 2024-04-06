Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV imposes ban on sale of school lands in Wa

Regional News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

The Overlord of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, has issued an embargo on the sale of school lands in the Upper West Regional Capital, Wa.



The decision, communicated through a statement from the Waala Traditional Council on April 5, 2024, specifically highlighted the Tendamba and Napogbakole areas.



The statement, addressed to the Lands Commission and signed by Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, emphasized the prohibition on leasing land lying in the Temdamba/Napogbakole residential area of Wa.



It pointed out that this area, including the Wa Tendamba Primary School Land, was originally acquired by the Government of Ghana for educational purposes, and the purpose for its acquisition remains unchanged.



Therefore, the land cannot be rezoned or leased to private individuals.

The Lands Commission was directed to immediately halt any process of preparing leases for the land in question to individuals.



The statement said, “The general public is also hereby warned against making any such moves to acquire either for their personal interests or any other persons or entities, any portions of the lands belonging to the Tendamba Primary School or any other educational institutions within the Wala State Traditional Area.”



The Waala Traditional Council's statement concluded by cautioning that any actions taken contrary to the directive outlined in the press release would be at the individual's own risk.



The embargo on the sale of school lands is aimed at preserving these educational spaces and ensuring that they continue to serve their intended purpose within the community.



