Naa Torshi Addo urges christian leaders to extend influence beyond pulpit

Ministers and leaders within the Christian faith community have received a call to broaden their impact beyond the confines of the pulpit, focusing on shaping societal morals and values through the profound messages of faith, hope, and life.



Addressing the Ghana Baptist Convention general assembly meeting in Ejura, Ashanti region, Irene Naa Torshi Addo, administrator of the district assemblies common fund, emphasized the critical role of Christian guidance as Ghana navigates modernity.



Addo stressed that principles of ethics, accountability, and responsibility are not just theological concepts but essential for the integrity and credibility of ministries. She urged church leaders to embody these principles, which form the foundation of their spiritual mandate and underscore the integrity of their ministries.



Quoting Proverbs 11:3, Addo highlighted the importance of integrity in guiding Christian conduct and decisions, emphasizing the necessity of aligning actions with biblical teachings.



Addressing accountability, Addo urged transparency in church administration, reminding leaders of their ultimate accountability to God as stewards of resources and responsibilities. She emphasized the need for transparency to foster trust within congregations and communities.



Regarding responsibility, Addo urged ministers to recognize the impact of their actions on others, advocating for the oppressed and guiding the lost. She underscored the significance of the Christian calling and the duty to utilize gifts for the enrichment of others.



With the 2024 general elections approaching, Addo urged Christian leaders to champion peace and tolerance, emphasizing Ghana's role as a beacon of democracy in Africa. She called for unity and responsible leadership to ensure a peaceful and stable political environment, where diverse voices are respected and harmony prevails.