Naa Torshie tops NDC 2025 investigation list over DACF Administration

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) intends to investigate Irene Naa Torshie Addo, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), if they win the 2024 elections.



Whistleblowers have suggested potential irregularities during her tenure, prompting the NDC to prioritize a rigorous forensic investigation.



Although no specific allegations have been made, the opposition believes an inquiry could uncover prosecutable offenses.



Naa Torshie, appointed in 2017, has faced friction over fund disbursement and monitoring methods but has maintained her position with President Akufo-Addo’s support.