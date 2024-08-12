Nabdam MP says his opponent lacks relevant expertise to serve in Parliament

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: A1radioonline

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, MP for Nabdam, defended his candidacy against an NPP opponent by emphasizing that effective representation goes beyond popularity.



He argued that a candidate’s professional expertise should align with their parliamentary role, questioning the value of his opponent's background in Galamsey for the Land and Natural Resources Committee.



Nawaane urged voters to consider who would best serve Nabdam's interests in Parliament.