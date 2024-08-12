You are here: HomeNews2024 08 12Article 1969274

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

    

Source: A1radioonline

Nabdam MP says his opponent lacks relevant expertise to serve in Parliament

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane

Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, MP for Nabdam, defended his candidacy against an NPP opponent by emphasizing that effective representation goes beyond popularity.

He argued that a candidate’s professional expertise should align with their parliamentary role, questioning the value of his opponent's background in Galamsey for the Land and Natural Resources Committee.

Nawaane urged voters to consider who would best serve Nabdam's interests in Parliament.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment