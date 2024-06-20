You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952330

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Name which Ahwoi brother has a stake in Ridge Royal Hotel – Wassa East MP dares NPP MP

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Isaac Adjei Mensah and Collins Adomako-Mensah Isaac Adjei Mensah and Collins Adomako-Mensah

Wassa East MP Isaac Adjei Mensah (NDC) has challenged Afigya Kwabre North MP Collins Adomako-Mensah to specify which Ahwoi brother allegedly has a stake in the Ridge Royal Hotel in the Central Region.

This challenge emerged during discussions on Metro TV’s "Good Morning Ghana" about the sale of SSNIT shares in state-owned hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rocky City Hotel.

Adomako-Mensah claimed the Ahwois acquired the hotel while the NDC was in power.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment