Name which Ahwoi brother has a stake in Ridge Royal Hotel – Wassa East MP dares NPP MP

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Wassa East MP Isaac Adjei Mensah (NDC) has challenged Afigya Kwabre North MP Collins Adomako-Mensah to specify which Ahwoi brother allegedly has a stake in the Ridge Royal Hotel in the Central Region.



This challenge emerged during discussions on Metro TV’s "Good Morning Ghana" about the sale of SSNIT shares in state-owned hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rocky City Hotel.



Adomako-Mensah claimed the Ahwois acquired the hotel while the NDC was in power.