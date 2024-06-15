You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950833

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

    

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Naming of DMB’s running mate delayed because the party rejected the person – Analyst

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Political analyst Nana Piesie Anto has revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's initial choice for a running mate was rejected by the party, leading to a request for more time to select another candidate.

The party preferred an Asante from the Ashanti region, causing lobbying efforts from various individuals, including Frema Opare, Yaw Osei Adutwum Twum, and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This delay may harm Dr. Bawumia's campaign, as attention will shift to the running mate, potentially reducing the effectiveness of their campaign.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment