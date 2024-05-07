Politics of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Nana Akomea, the Deputy co-manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team, has strongly criticized Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, for her recent remarks regarding Dr. Bawumia’s analogy as a “driver’s mate,” calling her comments misleading and entirely off the mark.



He accused Prof. Naana Jane of engaging in propaganda without understanding the context of her statements.



In an interview on Asempa FM, Nana Akomea expressed his disappointment in Prof. Naana Jane for her choice of words during her lecture.



He stated, “How can Prof. Naana Jane involve herself with propaganda? I am very disappointed in her for her choice of words during her lecture. She got it all wrong.”



Dr. Bawumia, upon his nomination as the NPP flagbearer, likened his role as Vice President to that of a driver’s mate, emphasizing his commitment to implementing his vision and priorities if elected President in the upcoming December elections.



However, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, in her acceptance speech, vowed loyalty to Mr. Mahama, stating she would not abandon him in difficult times and would not claim to have been merely a driver’s mate.



Nana Akomea clarified that Dr. Bawumia never claimed to be a mere “driver’s mate” but rather used the analogy to highlight his potential for effective leadership as President.



He argued that Prof. Naana Jane should have understood the intention behind Dr. Bawumia’s analogy, which aimed to underscore his capability to deliver on his vision and priorities if elected President.



Additionally, Nana Akomea pointed out that Prof. Naana Jane’s allegiance to Mr. Mahama and her defense of his record was misplaced, as he believes Mr. Mahama’s tenure as President did not bring about significant improvement to Ghanaians.



He suggested that if Ghanaians were to weigh Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama against each other, they would choose Dr. Bawumia because of his superior leadership qualities and track record.