Nana Akomea doubts Prof. Opoku-Agyeman's ability to inject novelty into Mahama's campaign

Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, recently shared his perspective on the selection of Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman as the running mate for former President John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 elections.



During an appearance on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show on March 13, 2024, Akomea offered insights into the public reception of Prof. Opoku-Agyeman's candidacy.



While acknowledging Prof. Opoku-Agyeman's impressive credentials and relatively unblemished political track record, Akomea noted that her selection did not generate much enthusiasm among the populace. He suggested that her presence on Mahama's ticket failed to inject excitement or novelty into the campaign.



"The woman the NDC has appointed as flagbearer is a good person, but listening to the concerns of people, there is really no excitement about her candidature," Akomea remarked.



Reflecting on Prof. Opoku-Agyeman's role as Mahama's running mate in the 2020 elections, Akomea highlighted a sense of anticipation for change and rejuvenation. However, he expressed disappointment that this expectation was not met. "When she was introduced in 2020, there was some kind of excitement because everyone thought she would introduce something new, but she couldn’t even deliver," he stated.



Akomea pointed out that even within Prof. Opoku-Agyeman's native Central Region, her influence appeared limited. Despite acknowledging her personal qualities, he cast doubt on her ability to significantly impact Mahama's campaign strategy.



"So, we hope this time she adds a touch and helps NDC’s bid, but look at her, she’s a good woman, so let’s wait and watch how she’s able to spice up this year’s campaign," he remarked cautiously.



While Akomea expressed some reservations about Prof. Opoku-Agyeman's potential to invigorate Mahama's campaign, he remained hopeful that she could bring fresh perspectives and contribute positively to the political discourse.