Nana Akomea expresses confidence in economic turnaround in 6-7 Months

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Nana Akomea has expressed confidence in the potential revival of the struggling Ghanaian economy within the next six months.



Despite acknowledging economic challenges, including high inflation and interest rates, Akomea highlighted positive indicators such as the stability of the local currency and improving reserves. He emphasized the dynamic candidacy of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that signs of economic recovery have already started showing.



“We know that in a couple of months, maybe 6, 7 months, the economy will lift, and the economy will be on an even cure. The signs have already started showing... The Cedi has been relatively stable compared to the last 2, or 3 years. Interest rates are still high, inflation is still high, but it’s coming down. The reserves are picking up,” Akomea said in an interview on Citi TV's Face to Face.



“The signs have started showing. What we need to do is to bring the cost of living down. So that people can begin to feel more credit in their pockets. We believe that will neutralise the disadvantages we are suffering from the economy,” he added.