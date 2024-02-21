Nana Akomea questions feasibility of Mahama's 24-hour economy proposal

Politics of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Akomea, Vice Chairman of the 'Bawumia 2024 Campaign Team,' has raised doubts about the feasibility of John Dramani Mahama's proposal for a 24-hour economy, stating that it lacks clarity.



In an interview on Citi TV's 'Face to Face', Akomea questioned the practicality of legislating market conditions under Mahama's proposal.



"When you ask them, they say it means people selling ‘waakye’ can do so throughout the night. When you ask another, they say farmers can farm throughout the night...So it’s not very clear. You can’t legislate market conditions, you can’t pass a law and say Citi FM and all radio stations should run 24 hours," he said.



Akomea, however, indicated the importance of focusing on what Bawumia and Mahama bring to the table and their proposed solutions. He went on to dismiss concerns about Bawumia being part of the current economic challenges, stating, "All of that will die down."



He highlighted Bawumia's proposal to stabilise the economy using gold, emphasising its revolutionary nature.



"Bawumia says I’m going to have a gold purchase program by the Bank of Ghana (BoG). He’s going to tap into the gold, he’s not going to encourage foreigners. He’s going to have foreigners come into the country with their expertise and capital. The ownership will be Ghanians. We will mine the gold for our reserves, and fix the cedi. These ideas are revolutionary," Akomea explained.