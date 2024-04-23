Nana Akomea raises concerns over persistent power outages

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Nana Akomea, Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Company (STC), has voiced his concerns regarding the ongoing power cuts affecting Ghanaians.



Despite the government's reluctance to acknowledge the situation as 'dumsor', Akomea, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show Tuesday morning, repeatedly referred to the current problem as 'dumsor' and urged authorities to address it urgently.



He cautioned electricity suppliers about the potential impact of the power crisis on the government, especially in an election year.



Akomea emphasized that the consistent power cuts could significantly harm the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December elections. He stressed the importance of resolving the issue promptly to prevent any negative consequences for the government.



"If we don't resolve the problem early, all the seven years that our lights stayed on will go to waste. This year is also an election year, and if we don't address it early, it will work against the government," Akomea warned.



He urged transparency regarding the cause of the 'dumsor', whether it be financial challenges or other issues, and called on the government to find effective solutions.



Akomea highlighted the need for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to swiftly address the power challenges. He emphasized the importance of informing Ghanaians about the reasons behind the ongoing outages and urged the government to take proactive measures to resolve the situation.