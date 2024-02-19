Nana Akomea slams Fiifi Kwetey over tribal comment on Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 19 February 2024

Nana Akomea, who is the CEO of State Transport Corporation (STC) and also the Spokesman for the Bawumia campaign, has strongly criticised Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for his recent comment targeting Vice President and flagbearer of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on tribal grounds.



Akomea expressed his doubts about the credibility of Kwetey’s comment, which labeled Dr. Bawumia as a disgrace to the North. He pointed out that this is not the first time a Northern politician has accused a fellow Northern politician of being a disgrace. However, the specific behavior of Dr. Bawumia that led to Kwetey’s remarks remains unclear.



A video surfaced recently showing Fiifi Kwetey speaking to an audience in Northern Ghana, warning voters in the region not to support Dr. Bawumia due to his alleged “disgraceful” behavior.



Akomea argued that Fiifi Kwetey should not overlook the similar lamentation made by another NDC politician from the North, Martin Amidu. Amidu, who held various prominent positions within the NDC, including Deputy Attorney General, Vice Presidential candidate, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and the first occupant of the Office Of Special Prosecutor, publicly labeled former President John Mahama as a disgrace to the North and northern politicians back in 2015.



Akomea highlighted that Amidu’s criticism of Mahama demonstrates that the NDC itself has had its share of politicians from the North who have been labeled as disgraceful. Therefore, for Fiifi Kwetey to single out Dr. Bawumia as a disgrace to the North without clear evidence of his alleged behavior seems unjustified to Akomea.



The STC CEO concluded by urging Fiifi Kwetey to reconsider his comment and refrain from making divisive tribal remarks against fellow politicians. Akomea emphasised the need for politicians to promote unity and focus on issues that truly matter to the Ghanaian people, rather than engaging in tribal politics.





Find copy of Nana Akomea’s write up below:



NANA AKOMEA ASKS:



“IS BAWUMIA THE DISGRACE TO THE NORTH?”

I have seen a video of Mr Fiifi Kwetey, shouting to an audience in the Northern Ghana, that Dr Bawumia was a disgrace to the North, and warned voters in the North not to vote for Dr Bawumia on account of his “disgraceful ” behaviour.



Dr Bawumia’s behaviour that caused Mr Fiifi Kwetey to warn voters in the North against him, is not clear, but l remember another lament about “disgraceful” behaviour against another politician from the North.



This particular lamentation came from another NDC politician, Mr Martin Amidu.



Mr Amidu, unlike Mr Fiifi Kwetey, is actually a politician from the

North. Mr Amidu was also a Deputy Attorney General, a vice presidential candidate of the NDC, and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and also the first occupant of the Office Of Special Prosecutor.



Mr Amidu, in 2015 when John Mahama was president, had cause to describe President Mahama as a “disgrace” to the North and to Northern politicians.



Mr Amidu believed that President Mahama’s tolerance of corruption was so disgraceful that it would be difficult for the country to vote for another Northerner to become president.



In Amidu’s words “…because of his behaviour, for the next 20, 30 years this country will not vote for a Northern President and he is disgracing me as a Northerner; and l don’t like it.”



If Fiifi Kwetey is looking for a politician who has been a “disgrace” to the North, he need not look further than in his party, as testified by a Northern NDC politician.