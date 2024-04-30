Nana B confident Ejisu residents will uphold NPP majority in parliament

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Henry Nana Boakye, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), commonly known as Nana B, is confident that the residents of Ejisu will ensure the NPP maintains its narrow lead in Parliament.



Nana B emphasized that the people of Ejisu, along with NPP members, are unlikely to elect an Independent candidate as their Member of Parliament to penalize the NPP in Parliament.



"Ejisu is determined to ensure that the NPP continues to hold its slim majority in parliament. It's evident that choosing the Independent route would mean the NPP losing its narrow majority, which is not the desire of the people of Ejisu. They are loyal to the NPP and will remain so," he stated in an interview with Gh One Television.



He pointed out that all ongoing development projects in the constituency are being undertaken by the NPP government, reinforcing the residents' allegiance to the party.



"We will revisit this discussion later, and you will see that Lawyer Kwabena Boateng has emerged victorious," he added confidently.