Nana Kwame Bediako begins Volta Region tour today

Politics of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Kwame Bediako (NKB), the leader of the New Force Movement, is embarking on a strategic tour across the Volta Region, commencing from Ho on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024.



This tour aims to engage with stakeholders, outline his policies, and mobilize support for his presidential ambitions.



In the evolving Ghanaian political landscape, NKB and the New Force Movement are gaining momentum, particularly among youth and those seeking an alternative to traditional political structures.



The tour, deemed essential by NKB's team, aims to strengthen their presence and garner backing from diverse regions.



Focused on transformative change and development, NKB's campaign underscores the need for innovation and service-oriented leadership to propel Ghana forward.



Expected to address themes of entrepreneurship, technical training, and industrialization, Nana Bediako seeks to engage with local leaders, community representatives, and residents to listen to their concerns and share his vision.



Central to his campaign is the promise of tangible change, focusing on education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation as pillars for national development and citizen well-being.