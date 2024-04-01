Nana Kwame Bediako clarifies pledge to extend the sea to Kumasi

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, has been traversing the length and breadth of Ghana, not just as a businessman but as a political aspirant with a vision.



His proposal to dredge and extend the sea to Kumasi sparked both intrigue and skepticism. However, he stands unwavering in his commitment to modernize Ghana's transportation infrastructure and boost economic development.



In recent engagements during his tour of the Volta Region, Bediako took the opportunity to elucidate his vision further. Contrary to popular misconception, he clarified that his intention is not to physically bring the sea to Kumasi but rather to revolutionize inland water transportation.



His proposal aims to capitalize on the vast potential of the Volta Lake, the largest man-made lake globally, as a cornerstone of Ghana's industrialization strategy.



The concept of expanding water transportation networks inland is not novel, but Bediako's emphasis on it as a central pillar of national development sets him apart. Addressing students and youth at the Ho Technical University, he emphasized the transformative impact such initiatives could have, particularly in facilitating coastal transportation and fostering regional integration.



Born in Askowa in the Ashanti Region, Bediako's journey from humble beginnings to a prominent businessman and now a presidential candidate reflects his deep-rooted commitment to Ghana's progress. Under the umbrella of the Kwarleyz Group, he has spearheaded various ventures in real estate and property management, demonstrating his acumen and foresight.



Since declaring his intention to run for president, Bediako has been actively engaging with citizens and media outlets across the country. His message resonates with many who see him as a fresh voice in Ghanaian politics, offering innovative solutions to age-old challenges.



As the countdown to the elections continues, Bediako's presence on the political scene injects a new dynamic. His vision for a modernized transportation network, anchored by inland waterways, has sparked conversations and ignited hope for a brighter future.