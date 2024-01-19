Nana Kwame Bediako denies tax evasion allegations amidst GRA claims

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Kwame Bediako, the founder of the New Force, has refuted tax evasion accusations made by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), emphasizing his consistent fulfillment of tax obligations.



In response to headlines regarding his failure to file personal income tax returns and subsequent fines, Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has taken to social media platform X to counter the claims.



According to a publication dated January 18, GRA accused Cheddar of not filing personal income tax returns from 2013 to 2016, resulting in a GH¢50,000 fine. Despite settling an amount of GH¢209,171 between 2018 and 2020, the publication alleges that he once again failed to file returns post-2020. For the years 2021-2022, GRA estimated tax assessments at GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536, along with penalties for non-compliance.



Cheddar vehemently denied the accusations, suggesting that the GRA aims to tarnish his reputation deliberately. He asserts his consistent tax compliance over his more than two-decade stay in the country, emphasizing his dedication to fulfilling financial obligations.



He stated, "I have consistently fulfilled my obligations and continue to do so."



He attributes the tax evasion claims to a government attempt to disgrace him, asserting that the published pictures were a deliberate move.



Cheddar went on to challenged the GRA's approach, urging them to schedule a meeting if they believed he was tardy in tax payments. He took the opportunity to appeal to the government to focus on job creation to alleviate unemployment, expressing his intention to run for president with a commitment to providing evidence of tax utilization, unlike the current government.