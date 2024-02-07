Nana Kwame Bediako outlines vision for Ghana's development in meeting with GJA

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako a.k.a Cheddar, paid a courtesy call to the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Tuesday to discuss his vision and purpose for the country.



Addressing the media at the meeting, the business mogul pointed out that he has a purpose for the development of the Ghanaian economy.



“We have realised that politicians work so hard to be elected for whatever next election that is coming so they can become president, but a leader’s priority is to build a nation or a generation, and that is my priority,” said Nana Kwame Bediako.



“These are my core interests. These are what I stand for. And I know that most of you have been promised based on political campaigns. I like to say to Ghana that I don’t make promises, but one thing I can assure this nation is that I have a purpose that will benefit the citizens of this nation,” he indicated.



According to Cheddar, his first task as president will be to pioneer a regional industrial revolution in each of the 16 regions of the country, to promote development drastically and establish economically viable ventures. “From where I sit in the business world, the only city that is fully active and economically viable is Accra. So there are 15 regions that we can develop,” the New Force leader said.



“Every region in this country is supposed to have a purpose and to have access to its resources, both human and mineral resources,” he said, adding, “I am not saying that current and past governments have not thought of this, but it has not been done in a way that we can say that we have 15 viable regions that are contributing to our economy.”



He noted that the policy will allow every region to have access to its human and natural resources, which will be channelled towards its development.