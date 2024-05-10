Nana Odiasempa calls for open dialogue on sex education to address teenaage pregnancy

Health News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Asumka Hemaa of Adukrom Akuapem, Nana Odiasempa Abena Ayebea Okani I, has urged parents to educate their children on sexual matters to combat the high rate of teenage pregnancy in Ghana.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Odiasempa emphasized the critical role of parental guidance in providing accurate sexual education to teenagers.



She noted that many teenagers, particularly girls, rely on peers and social media for sexual education, leading to unintended pregnancies.



Nana Odiasempa stressed that parents must not evade their responsibility to educate their children about the consequences of early sexual activity.



With inadequate parental support and communication about sexual issues, teenagers are left vulnerable to misinformation from other sources, she cautioned.



To address this challenge, Nana Odiasempa advocated for open communication between parents and children, emphasizing the importance of fostering trust and understanding.



Additionally, she encouraged parents to serve as positive role models and to initiate conversations about sex during weekends, using age-appropriate language and content.



While acknowledging that teenage pregnancy may not be eradicated entirely, Nana Odiasempa underscored the collective responsibility of educators, parents, and religious leaders in mitigating this societal issue.