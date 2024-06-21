Nana Oduro Nemapau II to be enstooled as New York Asantefuohene

Diasporia News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Nana Oduro Nemapau II will be enstooled as the New York Asantefuohene on July 5, 2024, at the Inspirational Gospel Assembly in the Bronx.



The event, from 6:00pm to 1:00am, will feature dignitaries from Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, showcasing Ashanti culture and Kente cloth.



A grand party will follow on July 6, and a barbecue on July 7 at Crotona Park.



Organized by the Asantefuo Kuo Hene, the three-day program includes fundraising for the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The association aims to unite Ghanaians in New York, with chiefs and queens swearing allegiance to guide its activities.