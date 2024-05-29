Nana Oppong: Drug dealer tried four times for murder found guilty of music manager fatal shooting

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: Sky News

Nana Oppong, a high-level UK drug dealer and fugitive, has been convicted of organizing the murder of Robert Powell, manager of rapper Dutchavelli, outside a party in Essex in 2020.



Oppong, known as Enz, had previously been cleared of three other murders.



He fled the UK after the crime but was captured hiding in a lorry in Morocco and extradited back.



He faces a life sentence after being found guilty at London's Woolwich Crown Court. The case involved multiple accomplices, with the prosecution highlighting Oppong's central role in the execution.